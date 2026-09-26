Türkiye outlines 10 priorities for COP31 climate action

WASHINGTON, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Türkiye has identified 10 priority areas for climate action ahead of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), scheduled to take place in Antalya from 9th to 20th November.

Burak Demiralp, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, said the priorities will form the backbone of the conference's action agenda and focus international efforts on key elements of the green transition.

The 10 priorities cover zero waste, oceans and seas, food security, climate-resilient cities, a climate action implementation bridge, youth and education, green industrialisation, clean energy transition and electrification, real synergy, and dynamic and resilient health systems.

“These 10 items will form the backbone of the negotiation agenda and will enable us to focus on the key elements of green transformation,” he said as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The agenda is intended to address a broad range of climate-related issues, from clean energy and industrial transformation to food security, urban resilience, environmental protection, education and health.

Demiralp said the priorities were developed with contributions from parties and stakeholders and are intended to address a broad range of climate-related challenges, including clean energy, industrial transformation, food security, urban resilience, environmental protection, education and health.

He added that Türkiye's COP31 presidency is being guided by three principles: dialogue, consensus and action.

Türkiye has also completed detailed organisational and logistical planning for the conference, including arrangements covering participants' arrival, accommodation, transport, safety, accessibility and departure.

The COP31 Leaders' Summit will be held on 11th and 12th November and is expected to bring together heads of state and government to advance climate action, announce concrete commitments and initiatives, and provide political momentum for negotiations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci said leaders are expected to be welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The summit will form a key part of Türkiye's COP31 presidency as participating countries seek to advance negotiations and translate climate commitments into concrete action.