Eleven horses line up in Poland tomorrow for UAE President's Cup title in Central European Derby

WARSAW, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Warsaw's Służewiec Racecourse hosts the fifteenth leg of the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses tomorrow, Sunday 27 September, as the 33rd edition brings its European tour to a close with a field of 11 runners on the Polish turf.

Held under the patronage of the UAE's leadersip, the series continues to reflect its commitment to developing the Arabian horse racing industry and supporting owners and breeders around the world.

The Polish leg holds particular significance this season, staged as part of the Central European Arabian Derby. The pairing unites the finale of the Cup's European program with one of the standout dates in Polish Arabian racing — advancing the Cup's mission of supporting owners and breeders and opening upfurther opportunities to compete on the international stage.

Run over 2,000 meters on turf, the Group 3 contest is reserved for four-year-old Purebred Arabian horses and carries prize money of EUR 200,000. The action gets under way at 7:42 PM UAE time.

The field of 11 is headed by several leading contenders, none more eye-catching than a strong Qatari clash between Farooqe Al Shahania — carrying the colors of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and ridden by Hugo Mouesan — and Khaddah, running in the silks of Wathnan Racing, trained by Alban de Mieulle and partnered by Faleh Bughenaim.

Libya is well represented with three runners: Ghazan du Soleil, in the colors of Mustafa Ahmed Teeka; Arctyc de Tese, owned by Emad Aldeen Alhtoushi and Mohammed Osama Zebar; and Mahdi du Breuil, carrying the silks of Al Leith Racing — with the Libyan contingent eager to make its mark as the Cup's European campaign draws to a close.

Completing the field are a number of notable names, among them Agar Al Khalediah, Hayan Al Khalediah, Stefanos, and Ammas, rounding out a competitive line-up of 11 vying for the Polish leg's title.

Poland brings down the curtain on a busy European program for the Prestigious Cup's 33rd edition — one that has showcased elite Purebred Arabian horses at some of Europe's most storied racecourses and drawn a distinguished gathering of owners, breeders and studs, underlining the Cup's international stature and its role in advancing Arabian horse racing on the world's biggest stages.

Commenting on the occasion, Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, said that reaching the close of the 33rd edition's European tour reflects the Cup's continued success in meeting its international goals, adding that the sustained presence of owners and breeders across every leg speaks to the standing the Cup holds within the Arabian racing community.

“We are proud of the distinguished presence the European tour has secured for the Prestigious Cup this season — a direct extension of the support of the UAE's leadership and its wise vision, which has helped develop the Arabian horse racing industry and create a supportive, competitive environment for owners and breeders, strengthening the Arabian horse's standing at the world's most important racecourses,” he said.

He added: “Through the 33rd edition, we continue to deliver on the Cup's objectives of broadening participation, supporting owners and breeders, and raising the standard of races dedicated to the Arabian horse. We look forward to a successful European finale that builds on the gains of the previous legs and sets the stage for the Prestigious Cup's upcoming international rounds.”