Al Jalila Foundation allocates AED19.25 million to support cancer treatment for 297 children since 2015

DUBAI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation has announced that it has allocated AED19.25 million towards cancer treatment for 297 children since 2015, reflecting the Foundation's continued commitment to expanding access to essential care for young patients.

The announcement coincides with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, observed annually in September.

Al Jalila Foundation plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving.

Through its patient support programs, Al Jalila Foundation helps children access the treatment they need and continue receiving care.

In February 2026, the Foundation launched The Cancer Fund to provide dedicated funding for children’s cancer treatment and ensure continuity of care.

At Dubai Health’s Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, children receive comprehensive care from multidisciplinary teams throughout their treatment journey.