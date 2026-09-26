Abu Dhabi 2026 provides opportunity to renew shared commitment to justice and rule of law: UN official

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed affirmed that the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 provides ''an opportunity to renew our shared commitment to justice and the rule of law, and to translate that commitment into action.

''It has worked together to end in humanity, to deliver justice for all, and build safer, fairer, and more enrusive societies,'' Amina Mohammed told the opening session of the Congress, which the UAE is hosting at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 26 September to 1 October.

She said that justice and the rule of law are central to sustainable development, noting that the world is undergoing profound changes as rapid technology advances, expanding digital spaces, widening inequalities, and the climate crises are reshaping the world.

''Criminal networks are adapting weekly, exploiting new technologies, gaps in governments, and the vulnerabilities that are created by conflicts.''

''The Goal 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is dedicated to the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies, is clear that there can be no lasting development without peace, access to justice, and effective accountable in inclusive institutions, at all levels,'' she explained.

With only four years remaining to achieve the goals, she added: ''We need institutions that are transparent, responsive, and answerable to the people that they serve. We need justice systems that work for everyone, including women and girls seeking protection and redress from violence and exploitation. Justice cannot be a privilege, it must protect every person, uphold every person's rights and even no one left behind.''

The UN official added that technology can accelerate development, expand access to services and strengthen the administration of justice. But it has also been used to name a fraud, trafficking, exploitation, and organised crime across the orders.

She emphasised the importance of building human rights-based digital governments, strengthening international cooperation, and developing institutions capable of responding to emerging threats.

''The global digital compact provides an important framework for this work,'' she said.

According to her, technology that will shape the future of humanity must be shaped by all of humanity. That means every country needs a seat at the table, and every generation must have a voice. Young people must be a power, not only as users of technology, but as leaders and architects of its future.

''I therefore welcome the ambition for this Congress to be the most youth equlusive to date,'' she concluded.