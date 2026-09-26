Dubai is a key hub for growth, expansion of Chinese business community: Chinese business leaders

DUBAI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Senior executives from leading Chinese companies have highlighted Dubai’s growing role as a key hub for the regional and global growth of the Chinese business community. They noted that the emirate serves as an international meeting point for opportunities and partnerships across sectors, as well as a strategic gateway for the expansion of advanced Chinese innovations into global markets.

The executives will participate as speakers at Dubai Business Forum – China, organised by Dubai Chambers in Shenzhen on 14th October under the theme “Momentum at Scale: Accelerating Shared Success.” They highlighted the forum as an opportunity to explore high-potential areas for strengthening trade and investment ties between Dubai and China.

The forum’s speaker line-up includes senior executives from leading Chinese companies with a strong presence in Dubai, including BYD, Baidu, Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud, iMile Delivery, YTO International, Yalla Group, ARIDGE (formerly XPENG AEROHT), CICC, and China Merchants Capital.

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia Region, said, “Huawei Cloud is proud to serve as a bridge connecting Chinese and local enterprises, and linking China's ecosystem with the UAE's. Through AI, we empower the intelligent upgrade of industries across the UAE, and with technical support, experience sharing, and joint market expansion, we help both UAE and Chinese companies go global with confidence. Let's connect, innovate, and grow together”.

During a panel session at the forum, Qi will explore the opportunities created by the AI economy, the agentic cloud infrastructure required to scale AI applications, and Dubai’s role as a hub for innovation, talent attraction, and AI-driven growth.

Rachel Xie, General Manager of Tencent Cloud MENA, described Dubai as an important hub for the development of Tencent’s cloud computing business. She expressed her interest in sharing the company’s experience and insights gained through its operations in Dubai, as well as exchanging perspectives with forum participants on the growing opportunities offered by the emirate.

Xie will participate in a panel discussion exploring how companies can accelerate the adoption and commercial deployment of AI. The session will also examine the role of Dubai’s business ecosystem in supporting innovation and creating an enabling environment that helps new technologies reach the market more quickly.

Jason Hua, Chief Strategy Officer at Yalla Group, an online social networking and gaming company, said, “Dubai has demonstrated how a global city can bring together diverse markets, cultures, and ideas to create new opportunities worldwide. We look forward to exchanging perspectives at this year’s Dubai Business Forum and exploring how businesses can help shape the next chapter of the region’s growth.”

During one of the forum’s sessions, Hua will discuss how companies can respond to the needs of local users, harness market data in the design of products and services, and develop their businesses within the digital entertainment sector.

By showcasing the experiences of Chinese companies at different stages of development and international expansion, Dubai Business Forum – China 2026 will serve as a platform for Chinese businesses to exchange perspectives and explore pathways to global growth. The event is designed to help broaden opportunities for cooperation between Dubai and China across technology, investment, trade, and other economic sectors.

As Chinese companies shift their focus from simply entering overseas markets towards building long-term value within them, international expansion increasingly requires more than market access. Adapting technologies to local market needs, building brands, managing local operations, and establishing partnerships within business ecosystems are becoming increasingly important. These themes will feature prominently across the forum’s various discussions.

The forum programme will place particular emphasis on how international expansion strategies can be translated into tangible operational capabilities and sustainable growth. Discussions will range from the practical deployment of AI and directing capital towards cross-border growth to developing localised products, logistics networks, and effective regulatory frameworks. The experiences shared by participating companies will provide valuable insights for Chinese businesses at different stages of their international expansion.