RTA, Dubai Police announce truck movement restrictions on roads across Dubai from October 1

DUBAI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters have announced that truck movement restrictions will take effect on roads across the Emirate of Dubai from 1st October 2026, in line with the traffic restrictions applicable during peak periods. Emirates Road will be exempt from the decision.

This step falls within joint efforts to improve traffic flow across Dubai’s road network and enhance road safety, while considering the needs of the commercial transport and logistics sector and ensuring the sustainable flow of goods across the emirate.

The decision also forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance traffic management, ease congestion on key roads, increase capacity on the roads concerned, reduce journey times and improve the overall efficiency of Dubai’s road network.

In coordination with Dubai Police and other relevant entities, RTA will roll out a comprehensive awareness campaign to inform heavy vehicle drivers, transport and freight companies, and truck owners of the scope and timings of the restrictions and the alternative routes available. Awareness messages will also be broadly circulated to reach as many drivers as possible.

RTA urged truck drivers, transport and freight companies, and truck owners to comply with restriction timings, use permitted alternative routes, or head to designated truck rest stops during restriction periods. Drivers were also called upon to follow all applicable instructions and directional signs and avoid random parking on main roads, in residential areas or in undesignated parking spaces to avoid traffic violations and ensure the safety of road users.

RTA enforces truck movement restrictions on several roads and streets across Dubai, with timings varying according to the traffic corridor, area and congestion levels. Several key roads and locations are subject to a round-the-clock ban, including Al Qudra Street, Al Meydan Street, all crossings and Airport Tunnel. Other roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road and Beirut Street, as well as residential areas such as Al Mizhar, Muhaisnah and Oud Al Muteena, are subject to a 16-hour daily restriction from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Urban roads, including Airport Street, Oman Street and Damascus Street, are subject to truck movement restrictions during three daily peak periods: from 6:30 am to 8:30 am, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Expanding the network of truck rest stops remains key to RTA’s ongoing efforts to manage truck movement during restriction periods. It has already completed 14 of 16 rest stops across six key sites along strategic roads and in logistics areas throughout the emirate. Developed in partnership with the private sector, these roadside facilities reflect close public-private collaboration in strengthening Dubai’s transport and logistics infrastructure.

RTA has also expanded capacity at seven of these rest stops by adding 364 parking spaces, an increase of 50%, bringing the total number of truck parking spaces at these facilities to 1,007. It also plans to provide four further permanent rest areas in partnership with the private sector, creating safe and organised waiting areas, reducing parking in undesignated areas on main roads and in residential and industrial districts, thereby traffic flow and road safety.

These facilities reflect RTA’s continued investment in integrated and resilient infrastructure that supports the efficient movement of goods and keeps pace with rising demand. More than 150,000 trucks use the rest stops each month, against a backdrop of approximately 400,000 truck journeys across Dubai every day. The rest stops offer a comprehensive range of facilities to meet drivers’ needs during rest periods, including accommodation and rest facilities, prayer rooms, restaurants, retail outlets and fuel stations. Together, these amenities provide a safe and comfortable operating environment, thereby fatigue associated with long-distance driving, and support Dubai’s competitiveness as a global hub for trade and logistics.

RTA also urged truck drivers and transport and freight companies to make use of the rest stops during restriction periods and to plan their routes in advance in line with the applicable traffic restrictions. Companies whose operations require truck movement during restricted hours, in essential cases only, should apply through RTA’s website for the Mobility Permit for Heavy Vehicles in Banned Times and Roads through the Right-of-Way (ROW) Department, to avoid traffic violations.