UN Women launches digital, AI hub for gender equality

NEW YORK, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Women has launched a Digital, Innovation and AI Hub aimed at advancing gender equality in emerging technologies and increasing the participation of women and girls in the development and governance of artificial intelligence.

The hub will bring together researchers, governments, technology companies and women's rights organisations to generate evidence on how emerging technologies affect women and girls and support Member States in developing gender-responsive digital and AI policies.

According to UN Women, men hold nearly eight in 10 jobs in artificial intelligence and almost nine in 10 senior leadership positions shaping the technology.

A global analysis of 133 AI systems conducted by the UN agency found that 44% showed gender bias.

The hub will also work with technology companies to integrate gender equality principles into the design and governance of emerging technologies.

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said artificial intelligence could either deepen gender inequality or help address it, stressing the importance of women's participation in the design and governance of AI systems.