FNC participates in meeting of APA's Standing Committee on Social Affairs

DUSHANBE, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) participated in a meeting of the Assembly’s Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of the of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), which was held over two days in Dushanbe, Republic of Tajikistan.

The meeting discussed draft resolutions on issues addressed by the Committee at the Asian level, including Asian integration through information and communications technology, cooperation in health justice, women parliamentarians in the Assembly, promoting dialogue and harmony among followers of the world’s religions, legal and legislative cooperation in combating the trafficking of cultural property, and effective cooperation in combating illicit drug trafficking.

The meeting also addressed draft resolutions on promoting the upbringing and development of children and youth in ways that contribute to building a sustainable society, issues concerning older persons, human development and tourism cooperation, preserving cultural diversity, and strengthening multilateral cooperation across Eurasia.

Regarding the agenda item on developments concerning the status of women parliamentarians in Asia, Mohammed Issa Al Kashif, member of the Federal National Council’s delegation to the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates believes that women’s empowerment and gender balance are fundamental pillars for achieving sustainable development and shaping the future.

''The UAE has translated this approach into national policies, legislations and initiatives that have strengthened women’s presence across various fields, particularly in leadership and decision-making positions. Women account for 50% of the members of the Federal National Council, in addition to their active participation in the political, economic, scientific and technological fields.''

He noted that the UAE continues to build on these achievements through the development of the Gender Balance Strategy 2027–2031, which anticipates future transformations in the labour market, the new economy, artificial intelligence and future skills, thereby enhancing equal opportunities and women’s participation in the country’s development journey.

He affirmed that women’s empowerment in the UAE is no longer merely a goal, but has become a sustainable national partnership in development, leadership and decision-making. He highlighted the pivotal role of parliaments in strengthening this partnership through legislation and policies that support equal opportunities and gender balance.