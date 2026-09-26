World convenes in Abu Dhabi to reaffirm rule of law, criminal justice are key to safety, security of people and planet: UNODC

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Today, the world convened in Abu Dhabi to reaffirm that the rule of law and criminal justice are essential to the safety and security of people and the planet and the breadth of this gathering reflects the determination to make this a moment for action, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Monica Juma, told the opening of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026.

Today, she said, over 110 countries gather in Abu Dhabi, represented by more than 5,100 participants and delegations led by more than 40 Ministers, to speak at more than 200 events, alongside experts, the private sector, civil society, youth and academia, from every region of the world. These numbers speak for themselves – in fact this is the largest Congress to date. Such a remarkable turnout is an affirmation of your commitment to the rule of law and criminal justice.

''I also want to take this early opportunity to thank our hosts, the United Arab Emirates, for staying the course this past year and for the extraordinary determination and preparations that have brought us to this moment.

I congratulate the incoming President of the Congress as he takes up his important role and wish him every success in the days ahead.''

''I also convey my gratitude to Japan, our hosts in Kyoto five years ago, for the legacy they have entrusted to us.

Today, we are passing the baton from Kyoto to Abu Dhabi.''

This Congress, she noted, gives us an opportunity to demonstrate that multilateralism can still bring countries together around the problems that affect people’s daily lives. Abu Dhabi must rebuild confidence in international cooperation.

Historically, she said, the Crime Congress has always met at moments of global shift. This has made this convening a critical platform to redefine the crime prevention and criminal justice agenda.

''Today, we find ourselves at another inflection point. The ground beneath us is shifting once more. And our response must shift with it,'' she added.

Technology and artificial intelligence, she continued, are advancing at extraordinary speed.''Our task this week is to make sure that our laws, institutions and responses can move at the speed of the threats we face.''

According to her, it means making technology part of the solution, so that it does not become an accelerator of harm, but a force for good and a bridge towards more effective and efficient justice.

''And it means working together and connecting the dots across borders, across sectors, and across institutions.

These are the essential building blocks for justice systems that people can reach, trust, use and feel protected.''

''We have not come to Abu Dhabi simply to describe how the world has changed. We have come to decide how we must respond. The Abu Dhabi Declaration gives us a good starting point,'' she said. ''However, a declaration is only as good as its implementation. That is where the Pledge for Justice initiative can make a difference.''