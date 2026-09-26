French Justice Minister: Abu Dhabi 2026 provides important opportunity to enhance cooperation in combating crime

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- French Minister of Justice Gérald Darmanin stressed the importance of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 in promoting international dialogue and cooperation and coordinating joint efforts to address challenges related to crime and security.

He noted that combating drug trafficking and environmental crime are among the top priorities of France’s participation in the Congress.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the minister said the Congress provides countries, as well as ministries of justice and interior, with an opportunity to work together on issues that are important to the security of individual countries and their citizens, as well as to global security.

He commended the outstanding organisation of the Congress and lauded the UAE for hosting the event in cooperation with the United Nations, as well as for its warm hospitality.

He explained that combating drug trafficking is among France’s foremost priorities, highlighting the strong bilateral cooperation between France and the UAE in this area, including the seizure of funds and criminal proceeds.

The minister noted that France will discuss several priority issues during the Congress, foremost among them combating drug trafficking and financial flows linked to criminal activities. He pointed out that the growing use of cryptocurrencies presents increasing challenges that require enhanced cooperation and the exchange of expertise among countries.

He added that, alongside combating drug trafficking, France will focus on crimes linked to the environment and natural resources. He stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation to address the illicit proceeds and money laundering associated with such crimes.

The minister affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Congress provides an important opportunity for countries to exchange expertise and strengthen joint efforts to address these challenges, thereby supporting international efforts in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice.