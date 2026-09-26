Kalba Sports Festival to kick off on November 6

SHARJAH, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the first edition of the Kalba Sports Festival in its new format will take place from November 6 to 14 .

The Higher Organising Committee for the festival has officially signed off on all key plans and setup details to make sure the event meets its sports and community goals.

Dr Saif Ahmed Al Zaabi, Board Member of the Sharjah Sports Council and Chairman of the Organising Committee, shared that everything is right on track.

He noted that this year’s edition is being crafted to offer something special for all attendees while continuing to put Kalba on the map as a hub for major sports and community gatherings.

Al Zaabi said, "We are working to deliver an integrated sports festival that combines competition with community and entertainment activities, providing a distinctive experience for the public and visitors to Kalba."

He added that the subcommittees are continuing their work according to comprehensive organisational plans to ensure the success of the event.

The festival will feature a diverse programme of sporting, community and entertainment activities, along with several surprises that will be announced gradually in the coming period.