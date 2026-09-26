Burjeel Cancer Institute marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with family-centered initiative

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) at Burjeel Medical City marked Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a community event that brought together children undergoing cancer treatment, childhood cancer survivors, and their families.

Held under the theme “Hope Begins with Family,” and in connection with the Year of Family, the initiative highlighted the important role of family, psychological, and social support alongside medical care throughout a child’s cancer journey.

Children and their families took part in interactive, creative, and entertainment activities designed to provide moments of joy and connection. Medical and administrative teams from BCI also participated, creating an opportunity for patients, families, and caregivers to come together outside the clinical setting.

Among the stories shared during the event was that of Saif, an Emirati child diagnosed with a kidney tumor. His experience highlighted the importance of an accurate diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and continuous support for children and their families throughout the care journey.

The event also provided children and their families with an opportunity to spend meaningful time together through recreational and interactive activities, reinforcing the role of emotional wellbeing and family connection during treatment.