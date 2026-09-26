15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 opens

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 opened today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Running until 1 October, the Congress attracts broad international participation, including ministers, senior officials, judges, prosecutors and experts, as well as representatives of governments, international organisations, the private sector, civil society, academia, research institutions and youth from around the world.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of ministers of justice and interior, including Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the UAE and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, as well senior government officials from the UAE, representatives of Member States and senior leadership from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem of the UAE in the presence of representatives from more than 97 countries, including over 32 ministers of justice and interior ministers. This was followed by the screening of a film entitled "From Kyoto to Abu Dhabi", which chronicled the journey from the 14th Congress, hosted by Japan in 2021, to the 15th Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Hiroshi Hiraguchi, Minister of Justice of Japan and President of the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, delivered an address marking the occasion. This was followed by an exchange of commemorative gifts between Japan and the UAE, symbolising continuity in international cooperation and a shared commitment to building on the achievements and outcomes of previous Congresses.

The ceremony also featured a short film produced by the UAE, highlighting the country's vision for strengthening justice and the rule of law and its role in bringing the international community together around practical solutions and partnerships that protect people and the planet. The film reflected the UAE's longstanding commitment to fostering cooperation, supporting multilateral action and advancing partnerships to address cross-border challenges.

In the UAE's opening statement, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the UAE and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, said, "Building on the UAE's enduring legacy, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continually reinforced through the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi is honoured to host the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. Underpinned by a comprehensive legislative and judicial framework developed over the past five decades, this Congress will carry forward the outcomes of the Kyoto Congress 2021 and advances them into a new phase of international cooperation, strengthening the UAE's role as an active partner in promoting justice, safeguarding security and shaping a safer and more equitable future for humanity."

He noted that, for more than seven decades, the Congress has served as a leading global platform for developing crime prevention policies, advancing criminal justice systems and promoting the rule of law, while fostering the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices among governments, international and non-governmental organisations, and experts from around the world.

He added that this edition comes at a pivotal moment marked by unprecedented global transformation. Artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and multi-agent intelligent systems are increasingly capable of performing highly complex tasks and driving profound change across all aspects of society. These technologies are no longer confined to specialists and experts but have become widely accessible. While they offer significant opportunities to improve lives, accelerate development and enhance justice systems, they also present growing risks and challenges, including the potential to facilitate more sophisticated, faster-moving and wider-reaching forms of crime.

He said, "Alongside these transformations, the international community continues to face rising levels of crime and violence, the emergence of new forms of criminal activity, and the expansion of organised transnational crime, cybercrime, trafficking in persons, money laundering, terrorism and terrorist financing. Addressing these challenges requires a careful balance between safeguarding security and stability, protecting victims and ensuring their access to justice, and holding offenders accountable, while supporting their rehabilitation and social reintegration in a manner that reinforces the rule of law and delivers effective justice."

He emphasised that the UAE firmly believes that international cooperation is fundamental to addressing contemporary legal and criminal justice challenges and the country remains committed to building strategic partnerships based on integrated legal and institutional frameworks.

He noted that these efforts have resulted in advanced judicial cooperation through a broad network of comprehensive agreements and mechanisms covering civil and criminal matters, as well as the fight against crime. These partnerships, he said, extend beyond legal cooperation, serving as an important tool for strengthening trust between nations, supporting international stability, protecting rights, facilitating investment and promoting the movement of people across borders.

Following the UAE's address, Monica Juma, Executive Director, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Director-General, United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) and Secretary-General of the Congress, delivered remarks on behalf of the Secretary-General of the United Nations before the commencement of the High-Level Segment.

As part of the first day's agenda, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi received the recommendations and outcomes of the "Young Voices for Justice" Forum, which brought together more than 30 young people from the UAE alongside their counterparts from UN Member States.

The Forum provided a platform for young people to contribute their perspectives on key issues relating to crime prevention and criminal justice.

Its outcomes included a set of recommendations formally presented by youth representatives to the UAE Ministry of Justice. The Ministry will consider these perspectives and proposals as an important contribution to the broader discussions and outcomes of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026.

The opening session also witnessed the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which serves as the Congress's principal political and strategic outcome document and will guide international priorities and cooperation in crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law over the next five years.

The Declaration is structured around four main pillars including prevention and resilience, justice and the rule of law, evolving and converging criminal threats and innovation and cooperation. These pillars are reflected across 18 articles and 67 paragraphs that collectively form the Abu Dhabi Declaration.

Among the priorities championed by the UAE within the Declaration are women, children, artificial intelligence and the environment. The Declaration also addresses key issues, including organised crime and cybercrime, the responsible use of artificial intelligence and modern technologies in criminal justice, protection of victims, witnesses and vulnerable groups, asset recovery and combating illicit financial flows, anti-corruption efforts, international cooperation and mutual legal assistance, extradition, women's participation in criminal justice systems, combating violence against women, and strengthening child-sensitive justice systems.

The Declaration is the culmination of an extensive international consultation and negotiation process involving Member States. Building on the foundations established by the Kyoto Declaration, it seeks to strengthen international responses to digital transformation, evolving forms of crime, and accelerating social, economic and environmental challenges.

The opening ceremony also marked the launch of Pledge4Justice, a platform designed to translate political commitments into practical initiatives that support implementation of the Abu Dhabi Declaration and contribute to the advancement of crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

The UAE announced the first pledge of up to US$5 million under the initiative, through annual contributions of up to US$1 million over a five-year period from 2026 to 2031, underscoring its commitment to supporting international efforts to strengthen justice systems, develop capacity and ensure that the Congress's outcomes deliver sustainable impact across communities worldwide.

The UAE pledge aims to support progress on the priorities of the Abu Dhabi Declaration over the next five years through practical programmes, partnerships and resources that help countries and institutions implement their commitments and enhance the readiness of criminal justice systems to respond to current and emerging challenges.

The Congress is being held under the theme "Accelerating Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice and the Rule of Law: Protecting People and Planet and Achieving the 2030 Agenda in the Digital Age." Its programme includes 15 major events, 93 expert speakers, approximately 200 side meetings and an accompanying exhibition featuring 38 exhibition stands. Together, these activities provide a global platform for exchanging expertise, building partnerships and translating international consensus into practical policies, programmes and initiatives.

The Congress focuses on four broad areas including developing innovative, evidence-based crime prevention strategies that support social, economic and environmental development; strengthening people-centred and inclusive criminal justice systems; addressing organised crime, terrorism and emerging forms of crime; and stepping up cooperation, partnerships, technical assistance, capacity-building and training at the national, regional and international levels.

Discussions will also address organised and transnational crime, cybercrime, online fraud, trafficking in persons and drugs, money laundering, terrorism financing and environmental crime. Additional topics include electronic evidence, virtual assets, financial technologies and the responsible use of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies within criminal justice systems.

The 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 will continue at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 1 October, bringing together the international community to shape a more forward-looking and coordinated vision for the future of crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.