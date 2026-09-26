Al Zaabi: UN conference in Abu Dhabi strengthens international cooperation to address challenges

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamid AlZaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chairman of

the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee (NAMLCFTC), said that the UAE’s hosting of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 underscores the importance of strengthening international cooperation in addressing current and future challenges and exchanging expertise and experiences among countries.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Zaabi said the UAE welcomes more than 5,000 participants from around the world to the prominent UN event, expressing his appreciation for the large international turnout, which reflects the importance of the congress as a platform for exchanging expertise and experiences and discussing challenges related to crime prevention and criminal justice.

He added that the congress provides an important opportunity for participants to learn about different experiences and practices and take part in workshops and sessions exploring solutions and proposals to curb crime and enhance countries’ ability to address current and future challenges.

Al Zaabi affirmed that the participation of the General Secretariat in the congress stems from the importance of strengthening international cooperation in combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism, noting that proceeds of crime may be used for money laundering or terrorist financing, making the prevention of these risks an integral part of international efforts to combat crime.

He explained that the UAE continues to work at the local, regional and international levels to strengthen the global framework for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, support national coordination, enhance understanding of risks, and develop the policies and strategies needed to mitigate them.

He expressed his hope that the congress would contribute to strengthening partnerships and exchanging expertise and best practices, while supporting joint efforts to combat crime and enhance the security of communities.