Ugandan official: Abu Dhabi crime prevention congress strengthens cooperation

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Rachel Odoi-Musoke, Senior Technical Advisor at Uganda's Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, underscored the importance of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 as an international platform for strengthening cooperation, exchanging expertise and coordinating joint efforts among countries in the fields of crime prevention and criminal justice.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Musoke said Uganda’s participation in the congress provides an opportunity to showcase the progress the country has made over the past five years in strengthening community protection, the rule of law and public order, and combating crime, while also learning from the experiences of participating countries.

She added that combating crime is no longer a local issue but has become a global one, noting that many of the issues discussed at the congress require enhanced cooperation, coordination and exchange of expertise among countries.

Musoke explained that Uganda is highlighting a number of its efforts and measures to combat crime, with a focus on coordination mechanisms among government entities concerned with crime and criminal justice, as well as strengthening communication and cooperation among them.

She noted that the Ugandan delegation is also highlighting the country’s experience in combating organised crime and cybercrime, in addition to cooperation mechanisms between formal and informal justice institutions in combating crime.

Musoke affirmed that the congress provides Uganda with an opportunity to engage with participating delegations, learn about other countries’ experiences and exchange expertise, expressing her country’s hope to benefit from these experiences and build cooperation networks that support efforts to combat crime and strengthen the criminal justice system.