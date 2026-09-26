ASEAN highlights crime-fighting experience at UN congress in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The ASEAN Prosecutors-General Meeting (APAGM), participating in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, is showcasing the experience of ASEAN countries in strengthening cooperation and coordination among prosecution authorities to combat transnational organised crime, while exploring opportunities to expand partnerships and exchange expertise with participating countries.

Jumpon Phansumrit, Director-General, International Affairs Department, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), Thailand, underscored the importance of the UN Congress, which is held every five years, noting that it brings together criminal justice practitioners from around the world and provides an opportunity to exchange expertise and build cooperative relationships to address common challenges.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said ASEAN countries are working to strengthen cooperation among prosecution authorities across Southeast Asia, with a focus on combating transnational organised crime, noting that participation in the Congress in Abu Dhabi provides an opportunity to showcase this experience and build new partnerships.

He added that the congress provides representatives of ASEAN prosecution authorities with an opportunity to learn from the experiences of other countries and regions, while sharing their own experience in coordination and cooperation to combat cross-border crimes.

He expressed the hope of ASEAN prosecutors-general and heads of prosecution authorities to strengthen cooperation with the UAE in combating criminal activities and cross-border crimes, highlighting the important role played by the UAE in the region.