Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers on sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York

NEW YORK, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate meetings in New York with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah met Mihai Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova;

Felix Plasencia, Minister of People's Power for Foreign Relations and International Trade of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; Adonia Ayebare, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda; Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, and Roberto Velasco Álvarez, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.

The meetings discussed prospects for cooperation and partnerships across a range of sectors, including economic, trade and investment cooperation, food security, culture, education, healthcare, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, renewable energy and climate action.

The meetings also addressed a number of issues and topics on the agenda of the UN General Assembly.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s keenness to broaden cooperation with its international partners, strengthen constructive dialogue and exchange views in ways that contribute to advancing comprehensive and sustainable development.

The meetings also saw an exchange of views on regional and international developments and current issues of mutual interest.

They also discussed preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will host in partnership with the Republic of Senegal from 8th to 10th December.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, on behalf of the UAE, and Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on behalf of Cambodia.

During his meeting with Javier Martínez Acha, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Panama, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed witnessed the signing of an MoU on academic cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Panama’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The MoU was signed by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, on behalf of the UAE, and Martínez Acha on behalf of Panama.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also met Alexandra Hill Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of El Salvador, to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and benefits their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Diplomatic Institute "Doctor José Gustavo Guerrero" of El Salvador, as well as a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement and an Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investments between the UAE Government and the Government of El Salvador.

The MoU and the two agreements were signed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Alexandra Hill Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of El Salvador.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations.