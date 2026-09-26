SEWA implements 4 new projects to expand natural gas network

SHARJAH, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced that it is continuing efforts to implement and complete natural gas network projects in the Central Region.

These projects are designed to meet the growing needs of local residents, upgrade service quality across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, and deliver safe, sustainable, and affordable energy that enhances overall quality of life.

To support this, SEWA is currently rolling out four major projects to expand and modernize the natural gas network in the Central Region, with a total investment of over AED18.838 million.

Engineer Ibrahim Al Balghouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department at SEWA, explained that the natural gas network expansion plan in the Central Region includes the second phase of the main Al Bataeh gas pipeline extension to reach Al Dhaid and complete the loop around Tal Al Zaafaran neighbourhood.

The 27-kilometre project, valued at AED7.73 million, has reached 70% completion and is expected to be completed in November 2026.

He added that projects implemented by SEWA since the beginning of this year include the development of the natural gas network in Al Dhaid City, covering Jebel Omar and Tal Al Zaafaran neighbourhoods. The project, valued at AED 5.25 million, spans 63,574 metres and will benefit 286 buildings in Tal Al Zaafaran and 164 buildings in Jebel Omar.

Al Balghouni said SEWA will begin implementing a project to develop the gas network in Al Dhaid City's Al Hisn 1 area at a cost of AED 3.158 million and over a length of 30.3 kilometres.

No-objection certificates are currently being obtained from the relevant authorities ahead of implementation, with the project expected to be fully completed by the end of June 2027.

SEWA will also begin developing the gas network in Al Dhaid's Al Sweih area at a cost of AED2.7 million. The project will extend over 27 kilometres and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2027.

Expansion supports clean and cost-effective energy

Al Balghouni noted that expanding the natural gas network in the Central Region represents a key step in SEWA's comprehensive strategy to provide clean and cost-effective energy to residents across the Emirate of Sharjah.

He added that SEWA teams continue to work intensively in cooperation with various government entities to ensure the projects are completed efficiently and promptly.