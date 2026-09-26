Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends Al Rashdi family wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has attended a wedding reception held by the family of the late Saeed Suhail bin Noura Al Rashdi for the marriages of his sons, Mohamed to the daughter of Mubarak Al Tamatem bin Aidas Al Rashdi, Nasser to the daughter of the late Hadi Musallam bin Aidas Al Rashdi, and Saif to the daughter of Saleh Mohamed bin Aidas Al Rashdi.

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Bin Ham Hall in Al Ain Region, the reception was attended by several senior officials, relatives of the newlyweds, guests and well-wishers.