Dubai sports community joins Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative to support people of Gaza

DUBAI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s sports community participated in the ‘Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge’ initiative to prepare more than 10 million meals for the people of Gaza, in tribute to the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the humanitarian initiative brought together members of the community at the Dubai World Trade Centre to honour Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s legacy of generosity and service.

The strong participation of the sports community reflects the deep appreciation for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s contributions to the development of sport in Dubai and across the UAE.

Participants joined efforts to prepare meals for the people of Gaza in recognition of a legacy that extended across both sport and humanitarian work.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid played a significant role in the development of the UAE’s sporting landscape. He founded Al Wasl Club, which went on to become one of Dubai’s leading sporting institutions.

His contributions also included establishing the Jebel Ali Racecourse in the early 1990s and launching the Al Adiyat Centre and the Dubai Horse Racing Centre. He also contributed to the establishment and launch of the Dubai International Marine Club and served as its first president in 1988.

The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative honours Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s wider contributions to the UAE and his longstanding commitment to charitable and community causes.

Throughout his life, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid was closely associated with philanthropy and humanitarian work, helping those in need and supporting charitable and community initiatives.