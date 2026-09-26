DCD, UAEU celebrate 98 graduates of 4th cohort of Capacity Building Programme for Social Care Professionals

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) celebrated the graduation of the fourth cohort of the Capacity Building Programme for Social Care Professionals, comprising 98 graduates.

The ceremony, held at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, was attended by Mazen Al Dahmani, Executive Director of Corporate Shared Services at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, and Prof. Mohamed Bin Huwaidin, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University, alongside officials from both entities and representatives of participating organisations in the programme.

The fourth cohort included 75 graduates from the Professional Diploma in Social Work Practice Skills and 23 graduates from the Professional Diploma in School Counselling, representing government and private sector entities across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This reflects the programme’s broad reach and its focus on building the capabilities of professionals across the social sector.

The programme is part of the strategic partnership between UAEU and the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, reflecting the Emirate’s commitment to investing in people as a cornerstone of sustainable development. Through strengthening the capabilities of social sector professionals in line with leading practices and professional standards, the programme contributes directly to improving the quality of social services provided to members of the community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Mohamed Bin Huwaidin, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at UAEU, described the programme as a meaningful investment in national talent. He said, “At UAEU, we recognise that national development cannot be achieved without nurturing people from within. Our professional programmes, including this one, are therefore designed to provide the community with field-ready specialists who are aligned with the vision of our wise leadership, which places people at the heart of development and regards them as the nation’s most valuable asset.”

He added, “We believe that human-centred professions, particularly social work and counselling, play an essential role in supporting the community. This calls for sustained investment in developing practitioners’ qualifications and professional capabilities so that they can keep pace with evolving social needs and changes.”

Prof. Bin Huwaidin praised the partnership with DCD, highlighting its importance in connecting academic knowledge with professional practice and in equipping the social sector with qualified professionals capable of making a tangible impact in their fields. He also commended UAEU’s Continuing Education Centre for its efforts in managing and delivering the programme.

Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licensing and Control Sector at DCD, said that building a social sector capable of responding effectively to community needs begins with investing in the people who deliver its services. He noted that social care professionals play a vital role in translating social policies and priorities into services and practices that directly support individuals and families, contributing to their stability and quality of life.

Al Ameri said, “At DCD, we are guided by a clear principle: the quality of the social sector begins with the competence of its professionals. A qualified practitioner does more than deliver a service; they understand the needs of individuals and families, respond professionally to social changes and challenges, and translate knowledge into more effective, higher-impact interventions. Investing in these professionals is therefore an investment in our social ecosystem’s ability to serve the community today and prepare for its future needs.”

The fourth cohort brought together participants from a range of government and private-sector organisations operating across the social and education sectors, reflecting the programme’s broad reach and its contribution to strengthening professional capabilities across diverse areas of social care.

Since its launch in 2022, the programme has graduated 381 social care professionals across four consecutive cohorts, reflecting DCD’s commitment to developing qualified national professionals equipped to contribute effectively to improving the quality of social services and advancing the Emirate’s development.

The ceremony concluded with the recognition of the fourth cohort and the presentation of certificates, celebrating their achievement and successful completion of the programme, as they continue their professional journey in serving the Abu Dhabi community and contributing to its quality of life.