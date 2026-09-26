Day 1 of UN Crime Congress concludes with adoption of Abu Dhabi Declaration as framework for international action over next five years

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 concluded the first day of its proceedings today, attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Hosted by the UAE at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 1 October, the Congress brings together broad international participation from more than 97 countries, including over 32 ministers of justice and interior, alongside senior government officials, judges, prosecutors, experts, and representatives of international organisations, civil society, academia, research institutions and youth from around the world.

The opening day witnessed the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration as the principal outcome document of the Congress. The Declaration sets out the priorities and direction of international action on crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law over the next five years, supporting the transition from international consensus to actionable and measurable policies, commitments and partnerships.

The Congress opened with its inaugural session, followed by discussions on organisational matters and the opening of the high-level segment, which continued throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Congress features 62 high-level addresses, including 46 delivered in person and 16 virtually, alongside the participation of 93 experts and specialists from around the world.

Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the UAE and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, also held five bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the French Republic, the Republic of South Africa, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and the Italian Republic. The meetings explored opportunities to strengthen legal and judicial cooperation, exchange expertise and best practices in the fields of justice and the rule of law, and support international efforts to address transnational challenges while enhancing the security and stability of societies.

The first day featured four thematic meetings within the high-level segment, beginning with “From Kyoto to Abu Dhabi: Translating Vision into Action for Criminal Justice and the Treatment of Offenders.” The meeting reviewed progress in international action since the 14th Congress and explored ways to build on previous commitments by translating shared visions into practical policies and programmes.

“Strengthening International Judicial Cooperation: The UAE Experience and Global Partnerships” highlighted the importance of accelerating legal and judicial cooperation, strengthening the exchange of information and evidence, enhancing mutual legal assistance and building partnerships capable of addressing organised and transnational crime.

“Protecting Borders: Countering Drug Trafficking and Transnational Threats” focused on developing joint responses to illicit trafficking networks, strengthening coordination among national, regional and international authorities, and harnessing technology and intelligence to protect borders and communities.

The opening day also featured the special high-level event “From Signature to Implementation of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.” Discussions addressed the legal, institutional and technical requirements necessary to translate international commitments into effective implementation, strengthen cooperation in investigations, facilitate the exchange of electronic evidence and develop specialised capabilities.

The Congress programme also featured a workshop titled “Building Resilient Societies, with a Focus on Protecting Women, Children and Youth: Fostering Engagement, Education and the Culture of Lawfulness,” which examined the importance of comprehensive prevention policies that address risk factors and the root causes of crime and violence.

Discussions highlighted the role of education, community engagement and legal awareness in protecting groups particularly vulnerable to risk. Participants also underscored the importance of enabling women, children and youth to contribute to the development of policies and solutions, while fostering a culture of lawfulness and strengthening social cohesion.

The first day featured 19 side meetings, reflecting the breadth of challenges facing crime prevention and criminal justice systems in the digital age.

Environmental crime featured prominently on the agenda. “Closing the Gaps: Strengthening International Cooperation and Legal Frameworks to Address Crimes That Affect the Environment” examined the importance of strengthening legislative frameworks and enhancing coordination among countries, law enforcement authorities and international organisations to address environmental crime more effectively.

Discussions during “What a Waste: Why is Organised Crime Interested in the Waste Management Sector and How Enforcement and Judiciary Can Fight Back” explored how criminal networks exploit regulatory and commercial vulnerabilities in the waste management sector and highlighted the need for stronger oversight, more effective investigations and enhanced cooperation among judicial, regulatory and customs authorities.

“Strengthening the Fight Against Environmental Crimes: Progress and Prospects – Maintaining International Ambition” focused on sustaining global momentum and advancing legal and judicial responses proportionate to the growing impact of environmental crime on people, natural resources, the environment and sustainable development.

The Congress programme also examined the role of emerging technologies in combating crime and advancing criminal justice systems through the sessions titled “Deploying Artificial Intelligence to Combat Crime” and “Transforming the Criminal Justice System Through Responsible AI.”

Discussions focused on the use of artificial intelligence to analyse information, identify risk patterns and improve the efficiency of investigations and justice services. Participants also stressed the importance of governance, transparency and accountability frameworks, while ensuring that final decisions remain subject to human oversight.

The opportunities presented by emerging neurotechnologies, as well as the risks associated with their criminal misuse, were explored during “Neurotechnology: Applications, Criminal Misuse and Responsible Use.” Discussions highlighted the importance of anticipating the legal and ethical challenges arising from the development and application of these technologies.

The first day of the Congress included extensive discussions on the protection of women and children and ways to strengthen access to justice. “Making All Spaces Safe: A One United Nations Approach to Addressing Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence” examined evolving forms of violence in digital environments and explored ways to strengthen prevention, protection, accountability and coordination among relevant stakeholders.

The day also saw the presentation of findings from “The Findings of the Pilot Assessment on Legal Aid for Women in Nine Countries,” contributing to a deeper understanding of the barriers that restrict women’s access to justice and supporting the development of legal services that are more responsive to their needs.

“Disrupting Women’s Pathways into Organized Crime: Promoting Gender-Sensitive Prevention and Exit” examined gender-responsive prevention policies, the factors that may draw women into criminal networks and opportunities to support disengagement and reintegration.

“Advancing Innovative Evidence and Data Collection Experiences on Violence Against Women and Violence Against Children in an Increasingly Digital World” explored innovative approaches to collecting evidence and data, supporting evidence-based policymaking, strengthening institutional responses and protecting victims.

Discussions on youth-focused crime prevention featured throughout the first day of the Congress. “Recent Progress in Juvenile Delinquency Prevention in China” showcased institutional experiences and practical approaches to early intervention, while highlighting the role of families, schools and communities in protecting juveniles and reducing risk factors.

Complementing these discussions, “Prevention of Youth Violence and Promotion of Human Rights in Guinea-Bissau” examined the links between violence prevention, education, community empowerment and the protection of human rights. Discussions underscored the importance of creating positive alternatives that strengthen youth participation and contribute to safer and more stable communities.

The Congress agenda also examined issues related to prison reform and professional policing. “Green Prisons: A Guide to Creating Environmentally Sustainable Prisons” explored ways to integrate environmental considerations into the design and operation of correctional facilities, improve resource efficiency and support rehabilitation programmes.

Developments in correctional systems were further examined through “Global Prison Trends: Progress Made, Challenges Ahead, Trends to Watch,” which reviewed major developments in the management of prisons and correctional institutions, including conditions of detention, rehabilitation, reintegration and efforts to reduce overcrowding.

“Police Accountability, Integrity, Oversight and Use of Force for Modern/Professional Policing” explored frameworks aimed at strengthening public trust in law enforcement, enhancing integrity, transparency and institutional oversight, and ensuring the proportionate and responsible use of force.

Efforts to strengthen responses to organised crime, financial crime and migrant smuggling were explored through a series of dedicated discussions during the first day of the Congress.

“Civil Society as a Catalyst for Strengthening National Responses to Organized Crime” examined the role of civil society organisations in supporting national policies, providing field-based knowledge and reaching communities and groups affected by crime.

The challenges posed by migrant smuggling in the digital era were addressed through “Operational Realities in the Digital Era: Regional Lessons from Shared Migrant Smuggling Routes,” which explored how smuggling networks exploit technology and digital platforms and highlighted the importance of exchanging information and expertise among countries located along shared routes.

The first day also featured the launch of the “Third Joint Call to Action to Fight Financial Crime,” highlighting the need to strengthen international coordination, enhance the tracing of illicit financial transactions and develop capabilities in financial investigations and asset recovery.

Closing this series of discussions, “From Regional Contributions to the Abu Dhabi Declaration: Civil Society Contributions to the 15th Crime Congress” highlighted the role of civil society in enriching international dialogue and supporting the translation of the Declaration's priorities into practical initiatives that respond to the needs of communities.

The first day featured two Youth Lab sessions. The first session, “Where Do We Draw the Line? A Youth Policy Debate on AI, Misinformation and Crime Prevention,” examined the impact of artificial intelligence on how information is created and shared, the boundaries for removing harmful content, responsibility for verifying information, and the balance between preventing crime and protecting rights, trust and freedom of expression.

The second session, “Climate Change as a Crime Multiplier – Youth Solutions at the Intersection of Gender, Energy & Justice,” focused on the relationship between climate change and the growth of certain risks and criminal activities. It enabled young participants to develop solutions based on real-world cases from the Global South and the Mekong region.

The accompanying exhibition welcomed participants through 38 stands showcasing experiences and initiatives from Member States, United Nations entities and non-governmental organisations in crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

The UAE is participating through six stands, including the Ministry of Justice pavilion. Organised by UAE national entities and institutions, the stands include “Integrity for Stability,” “Counter Trafficking and Victims Protection,” “You Are the Youth of Tomorrow and the Security of Our Future,” “The UAE Cyber Model: Cyber Culture,” “The UAE Role in Public Integrity and Oversight,” and “Foreseeing the Future Through Knowledge.”

International stands highlight initiatives focused on strengthening criminal justice systems and the rule of law, preventing juvenile delinquency, combating scam centres, protecting cultural heritage from illicit trafficking in the digital age, promoting equitable access to justice, and fostering collaboration between the United Nations and academic institutions.

Civil society stands highlight the protection of nature through criminal law, support for victims of human trafficking, victim-centred rehabilitation and reintegration, and the development of safe societies founded on respect for the rule of law.

The 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice will continue at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 1st October 2026 through its high-level segment, plenary meetings, committee sessions, workshops, ancillary meetings, youth activities and accompanying exhibition, helping shape international priorities and cooperation over the next five years under the framework established by the Abu Dhabi Declaration.