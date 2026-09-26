Japan's Justice Minister affirms strong UAE-Japan ties in all fields

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Takashi Yamashita, Minister of Justice of Japan and head of his country’s delegation to the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, affirmed the strong relations between the UAE and Japan across all fields, including justice.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the congress, Yamashita said, “Relations with the UAE encompass many areas, including law and justice,” expressing his pleasure at participating in the important global event.

He added, “Through the congress, we will seek to make the world safer in light of the major challenges it faces. From Abu Dhabi, I affirm that everyone is working along the same path towards achieving this goal.”