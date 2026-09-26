Saif bin Zayed attends 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has attended part of the proceedings of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, hosted by the UAE at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, from 26th September until 1st October 2026.

The congress brings together ministers, senior officials and experts, alongside representatives of governments and international organisations from around the world.

The first day of the event was attended by a number of ministers of justice and interior, including Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the UAE and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, as well senior government officials from the UAE, representatives of Member States, and senior leadership from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

H.H. Sheikh Saif was briefed on the key topics under discussion and the initiatives and proposals featured on the congress agenda aimed at advancing international cooperation in the fields of crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

H.H. Sheikh Saif affirmed that, under the vision of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to play a strategic role as an international partner in advancing security, justice and the protection of human dignity.

H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed said, "The gathering of the international community in Abu Dhabi reflects our firm belief that modern forms of crime, with their growing complexity and cross-border nature, cannot be addressed through isolated efforts. Protecting societies and the planet is a shared responsibility that requires a unified commitment, stronger judicial and security cooperation, deeper exchange of information and expertise, and the development of capabilities that anticipate risks before they emerge.

"The convergence of national expertise and the UAE's proven model in justice and the rule of law with international experience and best practices here in Abu Dhabi creates a unique opportunity to translate international consensus into meaningful and lasting action. It also enables the responsible application of knowledge, advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in ways that advance justice, protect rights and strengthen public trust in institutions. We look forward to the outcomes of the congress, foremost among them the Abu Dhabi Declaration, laying the foundation for a more integrated and effective phase of international cooperation that shifts the focus from responding to crime after it occurs to anticipating and preventing it before it happens, while supporting the development of safer, more secure and more resilient societies. Security and justice remain the cornerstone of national prosperity and the foundation upon which future generations will thrive."

The congress focuses on advancing innovative, evidence-based strategies for crime prevention, strengthening more inclusive and responsive criminal justice systems, addressing emerging and evolving forms of crime, and enhancing international partnerships, technical assistance, training and capacity-building.

The United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice is the world's largest specialised forum in this field and is convened once every five years. It brings together Member States, international organisations, judges, prosecutors, law enforcement authorities, policymakers, experts, private-sector representatives, civil society organisations, academic and research institutions, and young people.

The congress is being held under the theme Accelerating Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice and the Rule of Law: Protecting People and Planet and Achieving the 2030 Agenda in the Digital Age.