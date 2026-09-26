Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan: International cooperation, unity strengthen community security and prosperity

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, underscored the importance of integrating international efforts and uniting resolve and action to protect communities and enhance their security and prosperity.

He made the remarks in his opening address at a high-level panel discussion held as part of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice 2026, which opened today in Abu Dhabi.

He said that, guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE, represented by the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, affirms to the international community and humanity at large the importance of integration in protecting people and the planet and standing together to address common challenges.

He added that uniting efforts, resolve and joint action can contribute to building a safer and more prosperous world.

The session was attended by Monica Juma, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), along with a number of ministers and international officials.

The session discussed ways to enhance international cooperation in border protection, combat drug trafficking, organised crime and cross-border threats, and exchange expertise and practices aimed at strengthening border security and supporting law enforcement efforts.