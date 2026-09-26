Cinema debuts at Sharjah Narrator Forum celebrating stories of friendship

SHARJAH, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- For the first time, cinema has joined the programme of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum through a dedicated screening hall offering visitors a selection of films, mainly classic works that celebrate the value and importance of friendship.

The new addition provides a different cultural and heritage experience, combining entertainment with a revival of memories from the history of cinema, while complementing the forum's theme. The event began last Wednesday and runs until 27 September, bringing together 120 narrators and researchers from 30 countries.

Upon entering the cinema hall, visitors are greeted by a large screen showing films from different periods in cinema history. The setting evokes the era of classic films and gives audiences an opportunity to watch older works that younger generations may not previously have encountered. The cinema also screens films for children.

The initiative forms part of the diverse programme offered by the forum. Visitors can experience more than heritage programmes, stories and traditional narratives, with the event also providing a range of cultural and recreational activities, including film screenings.

Classic films have attracted particular interest from some visitors because of their artistic value and the memories associated with an important period in cinema history. For younger audiences, meanwhile, they provide an opportunity to discover filmmaking and cinema presentation styles from earlier eras.

The cinema hall gives visitors an opportunity to relax and watch a film during their tour of the forum, adding an entertainment dimension to the event and complementing its range of spaces and activities for different age groups.

Making its debut at the forum, cinema offers visitors a simple yet distinctive experience, bringing part of the memory of the seventh art back to the big screen and adding a new element to the activities of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and chairman of the forum's Supreme Organising Committee, said the cinema programme was directly aligned with this year's theme, "Stories of Friends".

"Friendship by its nature is made up of stories, memories and human experiences," he said, adding that cinema has a strong ability to transform such stories into images and scenes that can reach audiences of all ages.

He said the initiative was particularly significant because it was the first time a cinema hall had been included in the forum's programme, adding a new artistic and visual dimension to the visitor experience.

Cinema at the forum, he explained, does not simply offer screenings, but opens another window onto storytelling, giving stories of friendship a visual form alongside words and oral narration.

He added that the cinema programme had also helped diversify the forum's activities and attract new audiences, particularly young people and families. Traditional heritage storytelling, he said, can adapt to modern art forms and reach new generations through different approaches while preserving its human meaning and enduring values.