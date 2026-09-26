Abdullah bin Zayed hosts UNGA 81 reception, affirms UAE commitment to multilateral action for development, peace

NEW YORK, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) --H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted an official reception on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The reception, held at the UAE Mission in New York, was attended by a number of heads of state and government, foreign ministers from Gulf, Arab and friendly countries, senior officials from international organisations, and members of the UAE's official delegation to the UN General Assembly.

The UAE top diplomat welcomed the attendees, reaffirming the UAE's steadfast approach to supporting multilateral international action in a manner that advances development and peace at the regional and international levels and contributes to building more advanced and prosperous societies.

He wished all participants in the UNGA 81 meetings every success, expressing hope that their discussions would be fruitful and contribute to advancing the United Nations agenda and development goals.