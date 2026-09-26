Mohammed bin Rashid receives Qatar Emir’s condolences over passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

DUBAI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received condolences from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, over the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during a telephone call on Saturday.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Tamim expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased, grant him a place in Paradise, and grant the Al Maktoum family patience and solace.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Tamim for his condolences and sincere fraternal sentiments.