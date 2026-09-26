DCT Abu Dhabi heritage activities engage UN Crime Congress visitors

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Cultural and heritage activities organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have attracted visitors and guests attending the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, hosted by the UAE at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 1st October.

Visitors explored Emirati heritage through displays and activities featuring Arabic coffee and dates, falconry, pearl diving traditions, henna, Al Sadu and Talli, two deeply treasured traditional Emirati textile crafts, Emirati food and Arabic calligraphy.

Yousef Ahmed Al Ali, a researcher in Arab heritage, said the activities had drawn strong interest, particularly displays highlighting pearls and traditional pearl-diving tools.

Falconer Ibrahim Mohammed Al Hammadi said visitors were keen to take photographs with falcons and learn about their significance in Emirati society, as well as their care and breeding.

Sheikha Al Junaibi, who oversees the henna section, said participants from around the world showed keen interest in henna art and its place in Emirati heritage, as well as traditional foods including khabeesa, khameer bread and dangou.

The activities offer international participants an opportunity to experience key elements of Emirati culture and heritage alongside the congress programme.