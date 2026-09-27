China sends two giant pandas to Zoo Atlanta

BEIJING, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- China on Sunday sent giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang to Zoo Atlanta in the US state of Georgia under a 10-year loan, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties through what is known as panda diplomacy.

The timing of their transfer was announced during Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Washington.

Xinhua News Agency said the pair departed Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport accompanied by US experts and were bound for Atlanta.

Zoo Atlanta has prepared for their arrival by upgrading its panda facilities and securing supplies of locally grown bamboo, resuming its giant panda programme after its last pandas returned to China in 2024.

The move continues China's longstanding tradition of using giant pandas as symbols of diplomatic goodwill.