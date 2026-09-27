South Africa police launch manhunt after 17 killed in tavern shooting

JOHANNESBURG, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- South African police on Sunday launched a large-scale manhunt for unidentified gunmen who killed 17 people and injured 15 others in a shooting at a tavern in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg.

The South African Police Service said emergency medical personnel pronounced all 17 victims dead at the scene following the attack on Saturday evening, adding that the motive remained unknown.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects, reportedly armed with AK-47 assault rifles and pistols, searched several patrons and stole their mobile phones before fleeing the scene in two vehicles.