TRENDS participates in 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group is participating in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, hosted by the United Arab Emirates at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) Abu Dhabi until 1st October, 2026, as Chair of the Congress’ Scientific Content Committee.

TRENDS is also participating with an interactive pavilion showcasing its specialised publications, alongside a prominent presence by its Youth Council.

Dr. Mohammed Abdulla Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group, emphasised that the Group’s participation in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice reflected its commitment to strengthening the role of knowledge and scientific research in supporting international efforts to develop more effective systems for crime prevention and upholding justice and the rule of law.

He noted that rapid digital transformations present new challenges that require broader dialogue, including with young people, and that harnessing their ideas and potential is essential.

The Congress also saw the participation of the TRENDS Youth Council in the “Youth Voices for Justice” Forum, where researchers Abrar Al Ali, Najla Al Madfa, Hessa Al Nuaimi, and Amina Khalid represented the group in discussions on the role of youth in developing innovative solutions to enhance community security.