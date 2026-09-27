Warnings of toxic e-waste tsunami driven by AI boom

WASHINGTON, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Basel Action Network (BAN), an organisation that monitors the global trade in toxic waste, has warned that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence could sharply worsen the electronic waste crisis, with a first-of-its-kind analysis projecting that up to 617 million tonnes of AI-driven electronic equipment could be retired between 2025 and 2050.

BAN said the upper estimate would fill about 23 million 40-foot shipping containers, enough to circle the Earth around six times if placed end to end.

The projected waste includes computer servers, graphics processing units (GPUs), networking and cooling equipment, power and backup systems, as well as telecommunications infrastructure and personal devices that could become obsolete more rapidly as AI technology advances.

The organisation warned that electronic waste can contain hazardous substances, including highly persistent forever chemicals, making its safe disposal and recycling particularly challenging and posing risks to human health and the environment.

Jim Puckett, founder and Chief of Strategic Direction of BAN, said the environmental debate surrounding AI has largely focused on its electricity, carbon and water consumption while overlooking what ultimately happens to the complex physical infrastructure supporting the technology.

He warned that without adequate planning, the AI boom could create a tsunami of electronic waste and significantly worsen the world's existing toxic waste problem.