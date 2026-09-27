Russia-Ukraine fighting intensifies as both sides report major drone strikes

MOSCOW/KYIV, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Russia-Ukraine front saw a broad escalation in ground and aerial operations, with both sides reporting intensive attacks along the front line and large-scale drone activity.

RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence, said Russian forces carried out a series of strikes targeting a logistics centre in the Kyiv region which Moscow said was used to store and distribute Western military assistance, as well as a Vodafone data centre in Kyiv that it said was providing communications services to Ukrainian forces.

Moscow also said it had struck two UAV warehouses in Mykolaiv, a drone logistics facility in Odesa region, the headquarters of the Ukrainian Navy's Vostok naval base and a State Border Guard Service base at Kiliia port, as well as a dry cargo vessel which it said was carrying military and dual-use cargo.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also said its air defences had destroyed 96 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions, Crimea and the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukrinform, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force, reported 221 combat engagements over the past 24 hours and said Ukrainian air defences had shot down or suppressed 147 of 170 Russian drones.

Ukrainian sources said Russian forces carried out intensive attacks involving thousands of kamikaze drones and hundreds of guided aerial bombs, causing injuries in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported strikes against Russian command and UAV-control posts, artillery systems and logistics facilities.