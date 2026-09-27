Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses opportunities to expand trade, investment partnerships with ministers, officials in New York

NEW YORK, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, concluded a series of high-level engagements on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, reinforcing the UAE's position as a trusted global partner for trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Across the week, Al Zeyoudi participated in ministerial meetings, investor roundtables, and business council engagements focused on expanding trade and investment flows, supporting sustainable development, advancing digital innovation and strengthening economic ties with partners around the world.

Commenting on the UAE's participation, Al Zeyoudi said, "The UAE's active participation in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly underscores its commitment to playing a pivotal role in supporting global economic growth and prosperity. By forging strong partnerships and leveraging opportunities for integration among nations, we can boost trade and investment flows, accelerate innovation, and open new pathways for sustainable growth that benefit our economies and business communities."

A key focus of the programme was investment mobilisation and development finance. Al Zeyoudi participated in a roundtable with the BCIU, a working lunch with partners of the Office of Development Affairs (ODA), and the 'Investment for Development: Mobilizing Capital for Sustainable Development' roundtable organised by the Ministry of Foreign Trade in collaboration with the ODA at the Presidential Court.

He also joined a panel discussion at the UAE Investment Council, where discussions centred on unlocking investment opportunities and strengthening public-private collaboration to support long-term economic development.

As part of the visit, Al Zeyoudi met with senior counterparts including Thailand’s Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun, Peru’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism Rogers Espinoza, and Argentina’s Minister of International Trade Pablo Quirno to discuss ways to deepen economic relations, promote bilateral trade and investment, and identify opportunities for cooperation across strategic sectors.

These discussions underscored the UAE's continued commitment to building mutually beneficial partnerships with economies across Asia and Latin America.

Al Zeyoudi also participated in a number of international business and policy forums, including events organised by the UAE-US Business Council, the European Council on Africa and Middle East Affairs, and the Invest in Bangladesh initiative.

These engagements provided additional opportunities to strengthen dialogue with business leaders, policymakers, and investors, while showcasing the UAE's competitive investment environment and its expanding network of international economic partnerships.

The extensive participation of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi in this year's UN General Assembly events reflected the UAE's enduring commitment to bolstering international trade and investment relations and fostering a spirit of cooperation that supports global prosperity.

This commitment is driven by a focus on innovation, public-private partnerships, and sustainable economic development.

The UN General Assembly's annual sessions serve as a vital platform for nations and business communities to discuss the most effective responses to global challenges and transform dialogue into tangible opportunities for trade, investment and shared growth.