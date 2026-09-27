Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches Certificate in Board Directorship programme

DUBAI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched The World of Directorship – Certificate in Board Directorship, a specialised professional training programme designed to strengthen the capabilities of board members and enhance governance practices in line with leading professional and institutional standards.

Delivered in partnership with the GCC Board Directors Institute (GCC BDI), the programme will be delivered to 27 participants, providing them with a valuable opportunity to strengthen their leadership capabilities and develop their knowledge and skills, while enhancing their effectiveness as board members in line with the highest standards of management excellence and international best practices.

The programme comprises four interactive modules followed by an assessment. The modules cover Corporate Governance Essentials, The Effective Director, The Effective Board, and Board Finance, Accounting, and Corporate Reporting.

Together, they address the core knowledge and awareness required to function effectively as a director, including corporate governance; directors’ roles, responsibilities, and legal duties; board structure and effectiveness; strategy and risk; ethics; and accounting, finance, and corporate reporting.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Effective governance and forward-looking board leadership are fundamental to strengthening the sustainability of family businesses and their ability to grow and adapt to change. We are committed to empowering family business leaders to develop their management and leadership capabilities, while strengthening corporate governance practices that support business continuity, reinforce sound decision-making, and contribute to sustainable success for current and future generations.”

John Gollifer, CEO, GCC Board Directors Institute, said, “Effective boards play a vital role in supporting the long-term sustainability, growth, and resilience of family businesses. Through this programme, we are pleased to work with the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses to strengthen the capabilities of current and aspiring directors and support the adoption of leading governance practices. Based on GCC BDI’s Framework for Board Effectiveness, the programme provides participants with the knowledge and practical insights required to fulfil their responsibilities effectively, enhance board performance, and contribute to sustainable success for current and future generations.”

Participants who successfully complete the programme’s four modules and assessment are awarded the Certified Director professional designation by GCC BDI.

The programme is based on GCC BDI’s Framework for Board Effectiveness, which provides a structured foundation for developing the capabilities required to apply sound governance practices and fulfil board responsibilities efficiently and effectively.

The programme contributes to developing participants’ skills and strengthening their practical and management capabilities, enabling them to perform their leadership roles effectively and support the long-term sustainability of their businesses.

It also enables participants to benchmark their knowledge against recognised standards for sound governance practices, reflecting their commitment to continuous professional development and enhancing their readiness to keep pace with rapid changes in the global business environment.