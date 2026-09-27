Ajman Chamber launches newly redesigned website

AJMAN, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber, launched the Chamber's newly redesigned website, with the aim of enhancing customer experience through a clearer, more organised interface, easily accessible content, and a smart assistant that facilitates quick and efficient access to services and information.

The launch event, held at the Thara Entrepreneurship Centre, was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with members of the Board of Directors.

The redesigned website provides an integrated and interconnected digital platform for the Chamber members, the business community, the investors, and the exporters.

It offers seamless access to e-services, information, investment opportunities, economic reports, initiatives, and events, ensuring a smooth user experience and digital accessibility across various devices.

Al Muwaiji emphasised that the website's development reflects the Chamber's commitment to aligning with Ajman's vision and its direction toward building a more competitive and sustainable economy.

Fatima Abdulrazzaq Al-Awadhi, Director of the Information Technology Department, provided an overview of the key qualitative upgrades on the website.

The enhancements included re-engineering the user experience (UX), developing a flexible digital infrastructure for content and service management, and enhancing search capabilities and access to information, alongside deploying a smart assistant to provide a faster and more interactive experience for customers.