EU retains top 'Aaa' credit rating with stable outlook

BRUSSELS, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union and related borrowing entities, including the European Atomic Energy Community and the European Coal and Steel Community, have retained their top Aaa long-term credit ratings with a stable outlook, supported by continued strong financial and political backing from member states.

Moody’s Ratings said the assessment reflects the EU’s unique financial structure and its legal authority to call on member states for funding. It said the Union’s weighted average shareholder rating stands at a1, with Germany accounting for nearly 22 percent of contributions to the central budget.

The EU remains an active participant in capital markets, with annual issuance ranging between €150 billion and €180 billion.

Moody’s said the EU continues to prudently manage its expanding loan and financial assistance portfolio, particularly its Ukraine-related exposure, for which relevant facilities maintain provisioning rates of around 70 percent to mitigate risks.

The agency said the stable outlook reflects its expectation that member states will continue to support the EU. It added that future pressure on the rating could arise from a material deterioration in the creditworthiness of major contributors or an unexpected weakening of the Union’s joint support mechanism.