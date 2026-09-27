UAE expands US healthcare cooperation in genomics, digital health, specialised care

BOSTON, NEW YORK, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, led a UAE delegation on visits to leading healthcare, research and academic institutions in Boston and New York to explore strategic partnerships in future medicine, research and innovation.

Priority areas included genomic medicine, early disease detection, artificial intelligence (AI), digital health, rare diseases and specialised care, alongside the development of healthcare professionals and capabilities.

The delegation included representatives of Emirates Health Services (EHS) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

The visit took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Al Sayegh said the UAE continues to expand its international healthcare partnerships to strengthen knowledge exchange and accelerate the adoption of scientific and technological advances.

He said the United States is an important partner for the UAE in healthcare, research and innovation, with further cooperation expected to support joint research and training programmes and translate advances in medical science into practical applications in prevention, early detection and patient care.

In Boston, the delegation discussed with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute the development of an early cancer detection pathway using genomic testing, covering risk assessment, genetic counselling, follow-up and referral to treatment services, alongside training for physicians and patient care coordinators.

At Boston Children’s Hospital, talks focused on expanding cooperation in diagnosing and treating rare and complex paediatric diseases, developing centres of excellence, visiting-physician programmes, training and scientific research.

Discussions also covered care pathways for newborns with positive genetic screening results, from confirmatory testing and specialist assessment to treatment, as well as continued cooperation in AI and scientific research.

With Mass General Brigham, the delegation explored cooperation in digital health, AI, research, innovation and training, as well as its expertise in integrated care and centres specialising in cardiology, neuroscience and cancer.

Al Sayegh also reviewed priorities related to sustainable healthcare financing, developing a unified public health system and strengthening emergency preparedness and response. A Ministry of Health and Prevention delegation also met with a vice dean at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

In New York, the delegation discussed physician exchanges, training, research and innovation with NewYork-Presbyterian and reviewed its expertise in paediatric cardiology, organ transplantation and gene therapy.

At The Mount Sinai Hospital, the delegation was briefed on oncology services and proton therapy facilities and explored research cooperation and the development of centres of excellence, including in immunotherapy.

During a meeting organised by the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, Al Sayegh and Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, discussed opportunities to expand healthcare cooperation.

The delegation also met representatives of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cedars-Sinai, Penn Medicine and Johnson & Johnson.

Al Sayegh directed officials to explore developing a healthcare leadership training programme in cooperation with Johns Hopkins to strengthen investment in healthcare professionals and future leaders.

Separately, the EHS delegation met Northwell Health to discuss cooperation in neuroscience, cardiology, medical devices for neurological conditions, digital health and AI.

At NYU Langone Health, the delegation toured facilities and centres of excellence and discussed continuing cooperation through a visiting-physician programme.

EHS will follow up with the institutions visited to translate the identified areas of cooperation into action plans setting out priorities, responsibilities and implementation phases.