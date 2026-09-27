RTA, DIEZ launch Dubai Mobility Labs for autonomous transport testing

DUBAI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in cooperation with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has inaugurated Dubai Mobility Labs at Dubai Silicon Oasis to test and certify autonomous and future mobility technologies.

The facility provides 248 testing scenarios across controlled environments and public roads extending to Al Qudra, alongside operational facilities and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

It has already hosted trials involving autonomous-driving technologies and vehicles developed by global companies including WeRide, Pony.ai and Tesla.

RTA has appointed DEKRA to operate Dubai Mobility Labs for its first three years, managing testing and facilities while ensuring compliance with international safety standards and operational practices.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the facility provides strategic infrastructure supporting the Dubai Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25 percent of all mobility journeys in the emirate into autonomous trips by 2030.

He added that Dubai Mobility Labs will help strengthen the emirate’s position as a global centre for testing advanced mobility systems while attracting investment, specialised talent and technology developers.

Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said the project supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by strengthening a competitive economy based on knowledge and innovation.

He added that Dubai Silicon Oasis provides an integrated environment for developing and testing advanced technologies and accelerating their transition from trials to commercial deployment.