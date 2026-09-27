EU industrial producer prices rise 5.6% year-on-year in July

BRUSSELS, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Industrial producer prices in the European Union increased in July 2026, according to data from Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office.

The domestic producer price index for total industry, excluding construction, stood at 133.4 points in July, based on 2021=100 and without seasonal adjustment.

Industrial producer prices in the EU rose 1.4 percent in July compared with June 2026 and increased 5.6 percent compared with July 2025.

The figures track changes in domestic producer prices across industrial activities in the EU and provide an indication of price pressures at the producer level across the bloc.