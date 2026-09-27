Three UAE aid convoys carrying 458 tonnes enter Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Three UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week, comprising 28 trucks carrying 458 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

The convoys carried food and shelter supplies, along with materials for the central kitchen, helping strengthen the humanitarian response and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The latest deliveries bring the total number of trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 since its launch to 14,341, carrying a combined 136,891 tonnes of humanitarian assistance.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish under an integrated operational system covering the receipt, sorting and preparation of assistance and its dispatch to the Gaza Strip, helping ensure the continued flow of humanitarian supplies and their delivery to those in need.