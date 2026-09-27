Fatal workplace accidents rise in EU in 2024

BRUSSELS, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of fatal accidents at work in the European Union reached 3,367 in 2024, an increase of 1.4 percent, or 45 additional deaths, compared with 2023.

By contrast, the number of non-fatal accidents at work fell to around 2.78 million, down 1.5 percent, or 43,742 fewer accidents than in the previous year.

Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said the construction sector recorded the highest number of fatal accidents at work in 2024, with 776 deaths, compared with 802 in 2023. It was followed by transport and storage with 537 deaths and manufacturing with 466.

For non-fatal accidents, manufacturing recorded the highest number, with 509,851 cases in 2024.

Eurostat said this was the lowest level recorded in the sector over the past decade, except for 2020, when 498,060 accidents were recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction followed with 352,520 non-fatal accidents, while wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles recorded 345,282.