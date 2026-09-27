Ru’ya 2026 opens tomorrow with over 150 employers

DUBAI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ru’ya 2026 will open tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 150 employers representing over 23 sectors, alongside universities, government entities and industry partners.

Running until 30th September, the event targets Emirati students, graduates and young professionals, providing opportunities to explore career paths, university options and professional guidance, as well as entrepreneurship, innovation, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and future skills.

Held under the theme “Ready for What’s Next? The Future of Work”, this year’s edition focuses on employment, career guidance, education, leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation amid rapid changes across the world of work.

Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President for Sustainability and Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, said Ru’ya provides young Emiratis with opportunities to discover industries, academic disciplines and career paths they may not previously have considered.

She added that the event enables visitors to meet employers and gain access to information and experiences that can help them determine their next professional steps.

The Academic Hub, supported by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), will enable students to explore universities and majors in the UAE and abroad, learn about scholarships and admission requirements, identify internship opportunities and connect academic choices with future career paths.

The Ru’ya Podcast Studio will also return in collaboration with Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), bringing together industry leaders, employers and young Emiratis to discuss emerging career opportunities, changing workplace expectations and the skills required as technology and artificial intelligence reshape industries.

Participating employers represent sectors including banking, technology, professional services, government, retail, infrastructure and emerging industries.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is participating as Gold Sponsor, while Emirates NBD is the Youth Empowerment Banking Partner.

Ru’ya attracted more than 120 leading companies and over 15,000 UAE nationals in 2025, alongside more than 3,000 students, with thousands of job opportunities offered by participating organisations.