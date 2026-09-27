FIA, Azerbaijan discuss road safety, sustainable mobility cooperation

BAKU, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), to discuss cooperation in motorsport and mobility, including road safety and sustainable transport.

The meeting took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Baku marked ten years of hosting races on its streets.

The two sides discussed Azerbaijan’s development as an international motorsport destination and opportunities to expand cooperation between the country and the FIA.

They also reviewed the role of mobility in supporting economic growth and connectivity, along with efforts to strengthen road safety and sustainable transport as Azerbaijan continues investing in infrastructure and international connectivity.

Ben Sulayem said the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss shared ambitions for the continued development of motorsport and mobility in Azerbaijan.

He said the success of Formula 1 in Baku demonstrates the impact of long-term planning and organisation and highlighted the role major sporting events can play in bringing people together and promoting countries internationally.

Ben Sulayem added that the FIA, as the global federation for mobility organisations, is committed to working with governments and member clubs, including the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, to make mobility safer, more accessible and sustainable.

The meeting formed part of Ben Sulayem’s visit to Azerbaijan, which included engagements with government, motorsport and mobility stakeholders to explore opportunities to further develop FIA activities in the country and wider region.