Jordan Justice Minister praises UAE expertise in combating digital, transnational crime

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Bassam Samir Shihada Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, affirmed that cooperation between Jordan and the UAE is at the highest level in the fields of justice and the judiciary, noting that the two countries are bound by comprehensive agreements covering judicial cooperation and legal and judicial assistance.

He said the UAE has advanced experience in tackling digital and transnational crime.

Talhouni expressed his pleasure at participating in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, praising the issues being addressed during the event currently underway at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

He said the Congress is discussing some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, particularly the changing nature of crime, the need to combat it effectively and the importance of strengthening cooperation among countries.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Congress, Talhouni said the timing of the event and the manner in which these issues are being addressed make it particularly significant, especially given the broad international participation and the experiences being shared in combating crime and facilitating access to justice, particularly in relation to transnational crime.

He said there is a clear challenge posed by certain forms of crime, particularly digital offences and crimes targeting vulnerable groups, including women and children.

Talhouni noted that each country must make firm commitments in this regard, as reflected in the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which sets out a comprehensive framework under which states have committed before the United Nations to take a range of measures to combat such crimes.

He stressed the need for broad international cooperation, alongside updating legislation and reviewing the mechanisms governing the use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

Talhouni said, “The use of digital technologies and reliance on them has become indispensable, but there must be greater awareness of their implications, along with more agreements regulating their use.”

He also praised remarks by Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, on the UAE’s important role in this field.

Talhouni said, “We were pleased to learn about the UAE’s important experience, which can be built upon, particularly by Arab countries, in dealing with artificial intelligence-related crime, transnational crime and digital crime.”