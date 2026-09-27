UK Minister for Victims, Violence Against Women and Girls and International Justice meets AGDA students

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) welcomed Alex Davies-Jones MP, UK Minister for Victims, Violence Against Women and Girls and International Justice, alongside Geraldine McCafferty, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the UAE, for a discussion with students enrolled in the Academy’s Postgraduate Diploma programme.

Moderated by Dr Rikard Jalkebro, Associate Professor at AGDA, the session explored support for victims of crime, efforts to combat violence against women and girls, and the role of international cooperation in advancing justice.

The discussion was followed by an interactive question-and-answer session, giving students the opportunity to engage directly with the Minister.

The visit took place ahead of the Fifteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, to be held in Abu Dhabi from 26th September to 1st October 2026. It provided students with valuable insights from a serving UK minister on issues central to the Congress, including crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

This discussion forms part of AGDA’s efforts to enrich its students’ learning experience by giving them opportunities to engage directly with international officials and experts, and to connect their studies with the challenges and issues shaping the international agenda.