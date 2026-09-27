Kalba's Jashe and Sahnah Festival highlights modern fish processing, food security

KALBA, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Kalba’s inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival is highlighting modern fish-processing techniques and value-added marine industries as part of efforts to strengthen local supply chains and support food security.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, the four-day festival concludes today in Al Samar neighbourhood in Al Ghail Suburb.

The event brings together six national companies and fish-processing facilities, more than 85 productive families, fishermen, craftspeople and specialists in maritime heritage.

Participating companies have introduced local producers to developments in packaging, grading, sorting and safe fish-drying techniques, helping improve product quality, increase added value and broaden access to local and regional markets.

Khalil Al Mansouri, Chairman of the festival’s Organising Committee, said the participation of national companies and processing facilities has added an industrial and investment dimension to the event, helping develop traditional dried-fish production into value-added economic activities.

Ali Mohammed Al Kindi, General Coordinator of the festival and Director of SCCI’s Kalba branch, said the event has enabled fishermen, entrepreneurs and young people interested in the sector to explore modern fishing equipment, processing and packaging technologies, and sustainable production solutions.

The festival also showcases the traditional methods used to produce Jashe and Sahnah.

Marine craftsman Hashem Juma demonstrated how small sardines and anchovies, traditionally known locally as “Al Barriyah”, are caught and sun-dried for between three and five days to produce Jashe.

He explained that modern producers use drying mats and protective netting to improve hygiene and protect the fish from contaminants, while preserving the traditional preparation process.

Once dried, Jashe can be crushed using a traditional wooden mortar and pestle to produce Sahnah powder, which forms part of the UAE’s coastal culinary heritage.

The festival also highlighted the wider economic uses of marine resources. Bahr Al Arab Factory for Animal Feed Meals showcased fishmeal and natural organic fertiliser produced using locally sourced fish materials, demonstrating opportunities to support agricultural and livestock activities through value-added processing and circular-economy practices.

Traditional boatbuilder Abdulqader Ali also displayed handcrafted models of historic vessels, including the Boom, Sanbook, Shu’i and Jalboot, alongside traditional fishing and pearl-diving equipment.

The displays aim to introduce younger generations to traditional boatbuilding, fishing practices and the maritime knowledge that has shaped communities along the UAE’s east coast.