RUWAD provides over AED 11.5 mn for 63 Emiarti women-owned businesses

SHARJAH, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Data released by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (RUWAD), an affiliate of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), showed that the total number of women-led projects financed by the Foundation from 2005 until the end of the first half of 2026 reached 63 projects, with total financing exceeding AED 11.5 million, reflecting one aspect of the support Ruwad provides to women-owned businesses.

The Foundation expressed its pride in the achievements of Emirati women and the influential role they have attained across various fields, particularly in entrepreneurship, where they have become key partners in building the economy, creating opportunities and transforming innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), highlighted the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the advancement of Emirati women, reflecting the UAE leadership’s belief in their role as essential partners in building the nation and shaping its future. He referred to His Highness’s repeated expressions of appreciation for Emirati women’s contributions to the family, society and the country’s development journey.

He praised the pioneering role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in supporting and empowering Emirati women and strengthening their presence across various fields.

He noted that H.H.’s efforts have contributed to establishing an integrated Emirati model in which women’s empowerment has become a sustainable pillar of national development.

also commended the support of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the emirate’s development journey and H.H.’s emphasis on people as both the focus and ultimate objective of development.

He further highlighted the role of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi in supporting women, families and society, as well as strengthening the presence of Emirati women in social, economic, cultural and community fields.

He added that the future is built by Emirati men and women together, with Emirati women performing complementary roles alongside men in the family, government and private sectors, as well as playing an increasingly important role in entrepreneurship through businesses they establish and manage with competence, professionalism and creativity.

Fatima Hassan Al Ali, Acting Director of the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad),

said that a total of 902 women-owned businesses are currently active within the Foundation’s membership network.

During the first half of 2026, she explained that 88 women-owned projects joined the Foundation’s membership network out of 291 new projects, representing 30.2% of the total.

In the field of training and capacity building, Al Ali said the cumulative number of women entrepreneurs trained by the Foundation by the end of 2025 reached approximately 6,550.

During the first six months of 2026, she added that 312 women entrepreneurs benefited from 18 training programmes and workshops organised by the Foundation, helping them develop the knowledge and skills required to establish, manage and develop businesses and respond to market requirements.