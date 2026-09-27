ADNEC Group, Expo Centre Sharjah launch Jewels of Emirates Show Al Ain in 2027

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Centre Al Ain will host the Jewels of Emirates Show from 27 to 31 January 2027, as ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and Expo Centre Sharjah expand the exhibition beyond the Emirate of Sharjah.

The 2027 edition will take place across the full venue of ADNEC Centre Al Ain, welcoming leading jewellery houses, designers, manufacturers and specialist retailers from across the region. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, the show will present an extensive selection of jewellery, gemstones and watches, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s leading specialised consumer exhibitions..

The agreement was cemented by a high-profile signing ceremony, attended by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said: “The Jewels of Emirates Show has developed into an important platform for the jewellery industry, attracting leading brands, designers and buyers from across the region. Its expansion to Al Ain marks a significant step in the event’s development and will enable exhibitors to build new commercial relationships, increase brand visibility and engage directly with collectors and jewellery enthusiasts. Through our partnership with ADNEC Group, we look forward to strengthening the show’s national presence and delivering further value for participants.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri said: “Launching the Jewels of Emirates Show to ADNEC Centre Al Ain reflects our commitment to strengthening Al Ain’s position as a leading destination for business events and creating new opportunities for economic growth across the city. As part of our broader efforts to expand Al Ain’s business and leisure tourism industry , we continue to attract high-quality exhibitions and conferences that diversify the city’s events offering, support local businesses, and enhance its appeal to visitors from across the UAE and the region.”

Bringing together exhibitors from across the UAE and the wider region, the show will offer visitors access to a diverse selection of jewellery, gemstones and watches, while creating opportunities for brands, designers and retailers to showcase new collections, strengthen commercial partnerships and engage directly with buyers, collectors and jewellery enthusiasts.

The launch of Jewels of Emirates Show at ADNEC Centre Al Ain reflects ADNEC Group’s continued efforts to broaden the venue’s portfolio through specialised consumer and trade exhibitions that attract new audiences and expand the range of experiences available in the city. The event joins a growing calendar of exhibitions, conferences and community events that serve both residents and visitors.

As ADNEC Centre Al Ain continues to host an increasing number of high-profile events, it is strengthening its role as a key platform for connecting businesses with new markets and audiences, while supporting the growth of Al Ain’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sector.

Through strategic partnerships and investment in world-class event infrastructure, ADNEC Group is contributing to the long-term development of Al Ain as a destination for business and leisure tourism, helping to drive visitor demand, support local economic activity and enhance the city’s appeal as a year-round destination for events and experiences.